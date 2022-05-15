Mohamed bin Zayed Elected as New President of UAE

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The Supreme Council of the UAE on Saturday elected Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as President of the UAE.

The Council met at the Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Gulf News reports.

The decision comes one day after UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday at the age of 73.

Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum pledged allegiance to the future president.

“Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State,” bin Rashid said, via Twitter.

“We congratulate him, and we and our people pledge allegiance to him,” he said.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as President of the UAE to replace the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the great trust that Members of the Supreme Council have placed in him, praying to Allah Almighty to guide and help him shoulder this great responsibility. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)