Ministry of Religion Maintains to Use MABIMS Criteria to Determine Beginning of Hijri Year

Jakarta, MINA – Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion Affairs Kamaruddin Amin affirmed that the Ministry of Religion will continue to use the criteria of imkanur rukyat MABIMS (agreement of the Ministers of Religion of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore) in determining the beginning of the Hijri month.

The imkanur rukyat MABIMS criteria set a standard minimum height of the crescent moon (hilal) at 3 degrees and an elongation angle (the angular distance between the Sun and Moon) of 6.4 degrees.

“Those criteria are in accordance with jurisprudence and science,” said Kamaruddin on Tuesday, as reported by CNN Indonesia.

Kamaruddin explained that the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ Hisab Rukyat Team has evaluated all criteria related to determining the beginning of the Hijri month. He emphasized that the imkanur rukyat MABIMS criteria, from a scientific perspective, are highly empirical.

Kamaruddin also explained that based on long-term rukyat observations spanning hundreds of years, an elongation angle of at least 6.4 degrees is required for the crescent to be thick enough for observation.

“Data analysis of hisab approximately 180 years ago at sunset in Banda Aceh and Pelabuhan Ratu also proves that with an elongation of 6.4 degrees, the moon is already above the horizon during maghrib,” he said.

Nevertheless, Kamaruddin respects every effort made by all parties for the benefit of the Muslim community, including Muhammadiyah’s use of the Unified Global Hijri Calendar (KHGT) to determine the beginning of the Hijri month.

“We respect the diversity of dynamics and differing viewpoints,” he said.

Muhammadiyah has implemented the KHGT launched coinciding with the moment of 1 Muharram 1446 Hijri this year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)