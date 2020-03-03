Merapi Mount Erupts 6000 Meters High of Volcanic Ash

Yogyakarta, MINA – Mount Merapi in Yogyakarta Special Region, Indonesia erupted again and spewed 6,000 meters of volcanic ash on Tuesday, March 3 at around 05.22 a.m local time.

Information from the Center for Investigation and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) states, the Merapi eruption led to an ash column as high as ± 6,000 meters above the summit.

The eruption of the volcano in the Special Region of Yogyakarta also triggered a hot clouds of avalanches that move towards the upstream of Gendol River with a maximum distance of two kilometers.

“The direction of the wind when the eruption to the north,” according to information on the official Twitter account BPPTKG.

Direction of wind eruption to the north. The current status of Merapi’s activities is still on alert.

Previously, Mount Merapi (2,930 mdl) sprayed thick volcanic ash into the air on Thursday. The eruption occurred at 15.16 p.m local time.

Brief data released by BPTKG Yogyakarta through its Twitter account shows an eruption duration of 150 seconds.

E ruption amplitude in seismogram 75 mm.

The eruption column of PGM Ngepos Magelang was observed reaching 2,000 meters from the top of the mountain.

Volcanic material in the wind to the northwest of the mountain. Merapi has been on alert since May 21, 2018.

Reports on the testimony of the Merapi eruption spread via social media. One video circulating on the social media appeared clouds of smoke soaring into the sky.

While it appears that residents who are starting to move are surprised and some are running around. At the same time, there was an appeal for residents to remain calm and not panic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)