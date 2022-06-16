Medvedev: Ukraine to Disappear from the World Map in Two Years

Moscow, MINA – Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned that Ukraine might not be on the world map in two years.

“I saw a message that Ukraine wants to receive Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) from its overseas owners with payment for delivery within two years. Otherwise, next winter will freeze,” Medvedev, who is Deputy Chief of the Russian Security Council, wrote in a Telegram post, Al Jazeera reports.

“The question is who said that in two years Ukraine might be on the world map at all?,” he added.

An aide to the Ukrainian president responded to Medvedev’s comments with ridicule. “Ukraine is, has been and will be. The question is where is Medvedev in two years,” tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is still ongoing today. At least 47 thousand people died, 13 thousand people suffered non-fatal injuries, at least 400 people were missing, approximately 15 people were displaced, 2.3 thousand buildings were destroyed, and losses reached USD 600 million. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)