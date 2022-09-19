Mascot of FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia Officially Launched

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali attended the launch for the mascot of 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup at the Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout, Jakarta on Sunday, September 18.

“We are grateful, FIFA appointed Indonesia to be the host country. We have to show the world that Indonesia has the capacity to do it,” said the Minister.

He also said the government is preparing everything in order to make the event successful and he wanted Indonesia to give a good impression to all the national teams participating.

“We will do our best to prepare for this event. Indonesia must give a good impression to all the national teams participating so it will become memorable for them,” he said.

Furthermore, the Minister hoped, Indonesia can organize the 2023 U-20 World Cup successfully.

“If the event is successful, we hope FIFA will appoint Indonesia again to be the world cup host country in the future,” said Amali.

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) president, Mochamad Iriawan said, the mascot’s name is Bacuya, a Javan rhinoceros, symbolizing strength.

“This reflects the solidarity of Indonesian as football lovers supporting the success of the event which will be held in near future and we are proud to be the host country. The official mascot launch for the 2023 U-20 World Cup which will be held for the first time in the history of Indonesian football at FIFA level, “said Iriawan. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)