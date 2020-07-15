Lyudmila: Russia to Support Finding Solution of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva explained Russia’s long-delayed peace process between Palestine and Israel.

According to Lyudmila, her country which is part of the International Quartet (UN, European Union, United States, and Russia) has tried to help find a peace solution between Palestine and Israel from the beginning based on the resolution of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

“Our position is very clear. We will do everything to support the (peace) dialogue between Israel and Palestine so that the conflict can be resolved, “Lyudmila said in a special interview with the MINA Team at her official residence in Jakarta on Tuesday July 14.

But Lydmila said the peace solution between Palestine and Israel must be fair to both parties and based on norms and documents worked on by the international community.

Meanwhile regarding the peace proposal initiated by US President Donald Trump or the so-called “Deal of the Century”, according to him the contents ignored various documents and resolutions issued by the United Nations.

“why we didn’t spoiled actually the so-called “Deal of the Century” because actually it ignores all these documents. There are UN General Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. So this solution must be fair to all parties involved, “said Lyudmila.

As one of the parties that has been asked as a mediator between Palestine and Israel, Russia has good relations with both parties.

According to Lyudmila, Russia is the first country from outside the Middle East to visit Palestine when President Mahmoud Abbas came to power.

“Our president has visited Palestine three times, Vladmir Putin twice and Dmitry Medvedev once,” the Russian ambassador explained.

While with Israel, Russia also has good relations. “Yes, so whatever we can do to promote the resolution of this conflict. We are ready to do it, “he said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)