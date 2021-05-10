London Again Led by A Muslim, Sadiq Khan

London, MINA – Sadiq Khan has been re-elected as Mayor of London, England for a second term.

The British politician of Pakistani descent is London’s first Muslim mayor when he was first elected in 2016.

He was expected to win a landslide victory, but Saturday’s election result was close to the expected target, Anadolu Agency reported

Khan won 1,206,034 votes or 55.2 percent. Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey won 977,601 votes, or 44.8 percent. The number of voters who cast their votes was 42.2 percent.

Khan’s victory came after votes continued to be counted elsewhere after the vote was held earlier this week.

As a Muslim and mayor, Khan was involved in an extraordinary war of words with former US President Donald Trump. Khan criticized Trump’s controversial travel ban against people from certain Muslim countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)