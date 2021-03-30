Land Day Rally in West Bank Quelled by Israeli Forces

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday quelled a peaceful rally marking the 45th anniversary of Land Day in the town of Sebastia, north of the West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources.

Forces fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades towards the participants who commemorated Land Day causing many to suffocate due to excessive tear gas inhalation. WAFA reported, March 30.

The participants in the rally called for commemorating Land Day in Sebastia because of the ongoing violations practiced by the Israeli army and settlers against it and their attempts to take over its archaeological site.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)