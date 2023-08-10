Labor Demonstration in Jakarta Reject Cipta Kerja Law

Jakarta, MINA – The mass of laborers chose to continue to stand in the Horse Statue area, Central Jakarta until tonight. They sat and gathered while listening to orations from the command car.

According detikcom’s monitoring at the location, at 21.00 WIB, in the speeches delivered, they voiced that the Cipta Kerja Law be annulled by the government. They threatened to continue to survive even if they had to be forcibly disbanded.

The mass of workers insisted on holding on because they felt they had not received an answer from the government regarding their demands. The masses kept asking the government to meet in person.

They also asked security forces around the Horse Statue area to bridge a meeting with the government. The mass of laborers appealed to police officers not to act repressively. (T/RE1/P2)

