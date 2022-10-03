KSRelief Saudi Continues Humanitarian Assistance for Pakistan Flood Victims

The KSRelief team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces in Pakistan to 14,665 people. (SPA)

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Assistance (KSRelief) continues to provide humanitarian assistance to flood-stricken Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 people on Friday according to SPA.

The assistance came from the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, which was directed by King Salman, to help Pakistan and its people after the catastrophic floods that hit the country.

Torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, have killed more than 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million Pakistanis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)