Select Language

Latest
-238 min. agoKSRelief Saudi Continues Humanitarian Assistance for Pakistan Flood Victims
-230 min. agoPalestinian President Condolences Indonesian Counterpart on Victims of Tragic Stampede
2 hours agoEscalation of Occupation Attacks on Al-Aqsa Needs Immediate Action
2 hours agoIndonesia Affirms Russia's Referendum on Ukraine's Territories Violating UN Charter
12 hours agoGet to know Thailand's Southern Patani in Detail
Slideshow

KSRelief Saudi Continues Humanitarian Assistance for Pakistan Flood Victims

The KSRelief team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces in Pakistan to 14,665 people. (SPA)

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Assistance (KSRelief) continues to provide humanitarian assistance to flood-stricken Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 people on Friday according to SPA.

The assistance came from the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, which was directed by King Salman, to help Pakistan and its people after the catastrophic floods that hit the country.

Torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, have killed more than 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million Pakistanis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news