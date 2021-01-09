King Salman Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

The King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021 (photo: Royal Council of Saudi Arabia - AA)

Riyadh, MINA – King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) posted two pictures and a short video on social media showing a health care professional injecting Salman bin Abdulaziz with a vaccine. Thus, it was quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Previously, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had also been injected with the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Saudi Health Ministry said the vaccination against the Prince of MBS was carried out as part of a national vaccination plan that the Kingdom is currently running.

Saudi Arabia reported a total of 363,582 people are infected and 6,282 died from the coronavirus.

According to data from the United States’ Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 1.9 million lives in 191 countries and territories since last December.

More than 88.58 million cases have been reported worldwide with more than 49.28 people recovered. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)