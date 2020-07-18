Kashmir Fighters Shoot with Indian Forces, Three Killed

Srinagar, MINA – Kashmiri fighters exchanged fire with Indian security forces in the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Saturday, which left three Kashmiri fighters dead, police said.

Indian troops launched an operation based on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, said a police official.

The two sides faced off and a gun battle ensued, the official said. India Time reports.

The identity of the killed Kashmiri fighters is being confirmed, he said, adding the operation continued.

Earlier, on Friday, three militants, including high commander Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed in the Kulmu district. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)