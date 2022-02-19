Karnataka High Court Rejects Application to Stop Live Streaming of Hijab Cases

Bengaluru, MINA – The Karnataka High Court hearing related to the hijab dispute case at an educational institution on Friday rejected the application to stop the live streaming of the trial.

Immediately after the process started, Advocate Ravi Varma Kumar, representing Muslim girls who questioned the ban on wearing the headscarf in classrooms.

He claimed that the live broadcast caused a lot of unrest in the community because the observations were taken out of context.

According to him, live streaming has become “counterproductive and children are having a hard time across the state”.

However, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said: “Let people understand what the respondents think too.”

As several new petitions had already been filed, Judge Awasthi asked the petitioners to keep the defense for the new petitions only 10 minutes long, so that respondents could also be heard.

The Full Bench of the High Court consists of Judges Awasthi, Judges J M Khazi and Judges Krishna M Dixit.

The High Court, in an interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab case, last week banned all students from wearing saffron scarves, scarves, hijabs and any religious flag in class.

The trial of these cases had been broadcast live from the start and the arguments of the petitioners had been completed, when the request to stop the live streaming of the trial was submitted. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)