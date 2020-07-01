Jewish Settlers Begin to Build Post in the South West Bank

Hebron, MINA – Jewish settlers have begun to build a new post in south of the occupied West Bank since Tuesday.

Local sources said hundreds of settlers flocked to the Mount Sittus region in the town of Halhoul, north of Hebron. While the occupying army declared the area “closed military”.

The source added, the army prevented local residents from approaching their land, while letting settlers start collecting and putting up Israeli flags, in preparation to build outposts, Quds Press reported.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in more than one statement that his government intended to begin implementing the annexation plan on 1 July, and that he wanted to annex half of C Area.

C Area is about 61 percent of the West Bank and currently under Israeli security and administrative control, according to the Oslo II agreement in 1995.

The annexation decision includes more than 130 settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley which stretches between the Sea of ​​Galilee and the Dead Sea, which represent more than 30 percent of the West Bank. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)