Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

Jericho, MINA – A mosque in the Arab community of Al-Mleihat, northwest of Jericho, was burned down after being attacked by a group of Jewish extremists in the early hours of Sunday (February 2). This incident adds to the growing list of attacks against Palestinians in the area.

The General Supervisor of the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Community Rights, Hassan Mleihat, told WAFA that a group of Jewish extremist settlers poured flammable substances inside the mosque before setting it on fire. The blaze completely destroyed the building. Additionally, the attackers set fire to a nearby agricultural tractor.

This attack is part of an escalating wave of violence aimed at forcing Palestinians to leave their homes. So far, there have been no reports of casualties, but the incident has further heightened concerns over the safety of the Palestinian community in the area. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

