SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Jericho, MINA – A mosque in the Arab community of Al-Mleihat, northwest of Jericho, was burned down after being attacked by a group of Jewish extremists in the early hours of Sunday (February 2). This incident adds to the growing list of attacks against Palestinians in the area.

The General Supervisor of the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Community Rights, Hassan Mleihat, told WAFA that a group of Jewish extremist settlers poured flammable substances inside the mosque before setting it on fire. The blaze completely destroyed the building. Additionally, the attackers set fire to a nearby agricultural tractor.

This attack is part of an escalating wave of violence aimed at forcing Palestinians to leave their homes. So far, there have been no reports of casualties, but the incident has further heightened concerns over the safety of the Palestinian community in the area. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Attacks on Gaza Injury Seven Palestinians, Despite Ceasefire

TagArab Community of Al-Mleihat Forcing Palestinians to leave their homes Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

  • 3 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • 14 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Palestinians in the Fourth Gaza Hostages Swap

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Displays Israeli Military Symbols Seized during Israeli Captives Release

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us