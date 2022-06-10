Jerusalem Committee Calls to Protect Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Jerusalem Anti-Judaization Committee called for the development of a national strategy to protect the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the schemes of Judaization and the occupation’s attempts to control it, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The head of the Commission, Nasser Al-Hedmi, warned against underestimating the occupation’s plans to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the continuous calls of the settlement associations to establish the alleged temple.

Al-Hadmi said that the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the door to evil and the basis of every calamity and that the occupation is racing against time to impose its sovereignty over the mosque.

He explained that what is happening is a battle for sovereignty in Jerusalem after the occupation felt that it had lost its control in the city in favor of the Palestinian people.

Al-Hadmi warned that the occupation considers Al-Aqsa Mosque the center of control and sovereignty in Palestine and that its sovereignty will not be settled as long as it does not control Al-Aqsa.

He also pointed out that the people of Jerusalem are aware of their responsibilities, and are aware of how to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from occupation.

He added that the Palestinian people are united in the face of the occupation’s incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jerusalem researchers revealed serious details about the intention of the Israeli occupation authorities to cut off an area of ​​Al-Aqsa Mosque for the benefit of settlers and prevent Muslims from accessing it.

In turn, the head of the Al-Aqsa Academy for Endowment and Heritage, Sheikh Najeh Bakirat, stressed that any Israeli plan to cut off part of Al-Aqsa Mosque for the benefit of the Jews means ending the occupation state.

Bakirat warned against ignoring the Judaization schemes targeting Al-Aqsa, calling for taking them seriously, because the occupation doesn’t leave any opportunity to divide the mosque spatially between Muslims and Jews. (LKG/RE1)

