Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Hands Over Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Aceh

Lhokseumawe, Aceh, MINA – Muslim Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on Friday (July 10) handed over aid to 99 Rohingya refugees who are currently housed in the former ummigration building, Lhokseumawe.

MINA reporter in Aceh, Nurhabibi reported the coordinator of handover team of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Hasbullah Nuan Tunas, said the assistance was a form of responsibility and concern for the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) towards Rohingya Muslims.

“We know that the condition of the Rohingyas does not have citizenship (stateless), they are wronged and expelled by the Myanmar government, they are stranded here so it illustrates how hard their suffering,” he said.

According to Hasbullah, the aid package is in the form of cash, a number of herbal medicines, supplements, and clothing that was collected from a number of regions in Indonesia.

“There is cash Rp. 54 million, herbal medicines and suitable clothing that we have collected from several regions in Indonesia, from Sabang, North Sumatra, Jambi, South Sumatra, Lampung, Greater Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara, and Maluku,” he explained.

Meanwhile, PMI Chairman Lhokseumawe who is also the coordinator of the Rohingya refugee post, Junaidi Yahya, welcomed the handover of aid from the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

“I am as the coordinator of the post welcomed the assistance provided by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah). Of course, this assistance is very useful and we will use it to help the refugees, “he said.

Meanwhile, one of the Rohingya refugees, Fadzlul Karim (26), tells of his journey across the sea from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

“We are from Bangladesh going to Malaysia. We want to find work there, but we are adrift in the sea, Thank God we were helped by fishermen here,” he said.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) raises funds and assistance in collaboration with Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR), Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Syubban Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Islamic News Agency (MINA), and the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network throughout Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).