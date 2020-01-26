Select Language

Israeli Warplanes Strike Several Targets in Khan Younis

Khan Younis, MINA – Israeli warplanes and drones last night carried out multiple airstrikes targeting several locations in the southern Gaza Strip district of Khan Younis, WAFA News Agency reported.

According to WAFA correspondent the drones struck with three missiles two locations east of Khan Younis city. A few minutes later, F16 fighter jets bombed the two locations with two missiles causing huge damage there and partial damages to neighboring facilities. There were no reports casualties.

Explosions were also heard to the north of the city in the meantime.

The Israeli occupation military claimed that the strikes came in response to the flying of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli outposts and settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip.(T/R3/RE1)

