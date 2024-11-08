Israeli Supporters Spark Violence in Amsterdam

Dutch police cracked down on fans of the Israeli football club in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, November 7, 2024. (Image: YouTube)

Amsterdam, MINA – Violence broke out in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday night when supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv reportedly stormed the city, removing Palestinian flags from private properties and chanting inciteful slogans, according to reports.

The incident, which occurred before and after the Maccabi match against Ajax, has sparked widespread outrage, with reports of Israeli fans clashing with passersby, damaging property, and burning Palestinian flags. Al-Mayadeen reported.

Videos circulating widely on social media showed Maccabi fans damaging private property, attacking local taxi drivers, and clashing with law enforcement officers.

Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone News, commented on the footage, saying, “Many videos are circulating of Israeli football hooligans destroying property in Amsterdam, attacking police and passersby, and tearing down Palestinian flags. Now, this fascist infestation is playing the victim and waiting for an air evacuation back to the colony.”

Sports journalist Leyla Hamed also said, “The rioters from the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv marched through the streets of Amsterdam. They stole Palestinian flags from homes and even burned the Palestinian flags.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)