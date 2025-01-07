Israeli Soldiers Blocks Three UN Attempts to Deliver Aid to Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday that the Israeli military has blocked three UN attempts to reach northern Gaza for aid deliveries over the past three days.

“Three UN attempts to reach these areas over the past three days — one on Saturday, one on Sunday, and one today — were all rebuffed,” Dujarric told a news conference, as reported by Palinfo.

Dujarric added that Israel continues to restrict aid deliveries to northern Gaza.

He called on Israel to allow civil police to operate in Gaza and restore public order.

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) strongly condemned the incident that occurred on Sunday when a clearly marked WFP convoy was fired upon by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, endangering the lives of staff and rendering the vehicle immobilized.

“The convoy of three vehicles carrying eight staff members came under enemy fire despite having received all necessary permits from the Israeli authorities,” WFP said in a press release on Monday.

“At least 16 bullets hit the vehicles. Fortunately, no staff members were injured in what must have been a terrifying encounter for our colleagues,” WFP added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)