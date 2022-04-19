Israeli Settlers Storm Ibrahimi Mosque and Perform Talmudic Rituals

Hebron, MINA – Today, Tuesday, Hundreds of settlers stormed today, Tuesday, the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron, and performed Talmudic dances and rituals inside and in its courtyards.

Local sources reported that hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals under the pretext of celebrating the Jewish “Passover”.

The Israeli occupation forces also intensified their military measures in the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque, to secure the settlers’ storming, set up military barriers at the junctions and entrances leading to the Haram, and impeded the movement of Palestinian citizens and their access to it.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque yesterday at ten o’clock in the evening in front of Muslim worshipers, and prevented them from entering it, and the closure extends until dawn tomorrow, Wednesday, under the pretext of securing the settlers’ celebrations of their holiday. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)