Israeli Settlers Storm Courtyards of Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed, this morning, the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Jerusalemite sources reported that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa in groups, from the side of the Mughrabi Gate, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily incursions by settlers in the morning and evening periods, in an attempt to impose a temporal and spatial division on it.

on the other side, Palestinian reject any Israeli attempt to divide the Al-Aqsa mosque, and they continue heading to Al-Aqsa in big numbers on a daily basis to prevent Israeli schemes of Judaizing the area. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)