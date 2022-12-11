Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, in charge of the holy site, said scores of Israeli settlers entered the compound in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there under the protection of Israeli police officers.

During the provocative tours of the Israeli settlers, Israeli police intensified the restrictions on the entry of Palestinians to the holy compound and checked the identity cards of many of them, WAFA reported.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have been allowing settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)