Israeli Police Shoot Dead A Palestinian Teenager in front of His Mother

Palestine, MINA – Israeli police shot dead Palestinian teenager on Thursday in front of Tel HaShomer Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The Palestinian youth named Mustafa Darwish Younis.

Israeli police can arrest him, but Israeli Police deliberately wanting to kill him.

The mother said to Palestine Post 24, “Israeli police stopped our car and asked my son to get out. He refused, but they opposed going out “.

The grieving mother continued, “When he was pulled out, I left and went to see the Israeli occupation police shoot her son directly from very close range.”

A video was released on the Internet and showed the Palestinian dropped by Israeli police and he used very small nail clippers or screwdrivers to handle himself, but Israeli police executed him. (T/RE1).

