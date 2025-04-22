Israeli Police Disperse Anti-Government Rally as Calls for Netanyahu’s Resignation Grow

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli police forcefully on Monday dispersed a large anti-government demonstration in central Tel Aviv, where thousands gathered to demand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protest, held in Habima Square, was sparked by revelations from Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who accused Netanyahu of attempting to misuse the domestic security agency against political opponents.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, demonstrators carried signs and chanted slogans advocating for the protection of Israeli democracy and the release of captives held in Gaza.

Tensions escalated when the protesters attempted to march toward Ayalon Highway, prompting police intervention. At least two individuals were arrested, and social media footage showed mounted officers using force to clear the streets.

Yair Golan, leader of The Democrats party, addressed the crowd, calling for a formal investigation into Netanyahu’s alleged actions. Golan condemned the prime minister as a “failed leader” involved in an “anarchist government,” accusing him of orchestrating a “de facto coup d’état.”

The protest followed Bar’s submission of an eight-page letter to the Supreme Court, outlining Netanyahu’s attempts to override the judiciary and deploy Shin Bet against civilians a directive Bar labeled illegal. The prime minister’s office responded by dismissing the claims as false and attributing them to Bar’s failure during the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Netanyahu’s effort to dismiss Bar was previously halted by a Supreme Court injunction amid petitions from the opposition. While the dismissal had been approved by the government for April 10, the court froze the decision the following day, pending further review.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza continues. Since October 2023, over 51,200 Palestinians, mainly women and children have been killed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)