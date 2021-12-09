Israeli Officer Describes Recent Resignations of Israeli Policemen “Disaster”

Gaza, MINA – On Thursday, retired Israeli police officer Uri Bar-Lev described the resignations of a number of Israeli police men recently as a “disaster.”

Bar-Lev said, the wave of resignations in light of future challenges and threats to “Israel” results in the loss of personal security for citizens throughout the country, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza.

He added that the internal threats to Israel are more dangerous than external threats.

He also described the events that the occupied Palestinian cities witnessed during the recent war on the Gaza Strip as dangerous and complex, which included the burning of 11 police stations and shooting at Israeli policemen in light of their inability to control the situation in those cities despite the assistance of 16 companies from the border guards.

He pointed out that another dilemma is related to the administrative system within the police force, which requires the dismissal of 17 percent of its employees annually in order to avoid granting them retirement rights later, which means that the police structure changes every five years.

On Tuesday November 7, the Hebrew Channel 12 revealed the resignation of a number of Israeli policemen working in their stations in the Negev region, most notably the director of the Beersheba town center, Elior Zohar, just a year after he assumed the position, due to the lack of the lack of confidence in the Israeli leadership. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)