Israeli Occupation Warships Attack Palestinian Fishermen, Wound One Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation warships fired today, Thursday, at defenseless Palestinian fishermen offshore Gaza City, wounding a fisherman with rubber bullets, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Fishermen Committees said that the fisherman, Mubarak Nasser Bakr, was hit with rubber bullets by the Israeli occupation warships while he was fishing at sea.

The occupation forces deliberately target Palestinian fishermen in the sea of ​​Gaza every day, attacking them, preventing them from practicing the fishing profession, detaining them, and confiscating and damaging their boats.

Israeli occupation navy has carried out 291 attacks against Palestinian fishermen, wounding 16 among them three children, kidnapping 45 fishers including seven children, and expropriating 14 fishing boats since the beginning of 2022, according to Al Mezan Center For Human Rights. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)