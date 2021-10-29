Israeli Occupation Threatens to Cut Off Electricity in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Hebrew channel “Kan” reported on Thursday that the Israeli occupation threatened to cut off the electricity to Palestinian areas in the West Bank, claiming it’s the non-payment of bills, while the Palestinian Electricity company in Jerusalem demanded action to stop this measure.

The Hebrew channel said that the Israel Electric Corporation is demanding payments of more than half a billion shekels.

Reports indicated that the areas affected by the possible power cut are Ramallah, Bethlehem and other areas close to Jerusalem, where the electricity will be cut off for 4 hours, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

For the second time two weeks ago, the occupation authorities notified the Palestinian Authority of the necessity to pay the increasing debts to the Israeli Electricity Company, but the authority realizes that it will not be able to pay its debts currently, and for this reason it provided a list of areas requesting that the power not be cut off, which include hospitals and other basic facilities, according to Kan.

Al-Omari added that in light of the difficult financial and political siege at various levels, by the occupation government, which deliberately creates crises, especially with the coming of the winter season, in order to serve its goals and create a state of confusion in the Palestinian street in an attempt to pressure the leadership and the government.

Al-Omari indicated that the electricity cut off by the Israeli Electricity Company, with the approval of the occupation government, under the pretext of accumulating debts, are nothing but flimsy pretexts to practice the policy of collective punishment against Palestinians without consideration of the human rights principles and laws guaranteed by international law. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)