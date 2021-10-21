Israeli Occupation Targests Bus Carrying Palestinian Children in Qalqilya

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces targeted a bus transporting Palestinian children today, Thursday, as it stormed the city of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.

The Ministry of Education said in a press statement, “A new crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, this time shooting rubber bullets at a bus transporting children as it stormed the city of Qalqilya this morning”, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The ministry added that “these practices are a serious threat to the lives of Palestinian children and students, which requires taking a serious and decisive stance and working to stop these violations.”

Every day, Israeli occupation launches many raids campaigns against Palestinins, including students and educational buildings, throughout the occupied Wedt Bank and Jerusalem. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)