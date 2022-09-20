Israeli Occupation Soldiers Kidnap Palestinian Citizens in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, two Palestinian civilians from Ramallah, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces detained the Palestinian young man, Yousef Al-Rahimi, from the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, after they raided and searched his house.

The same sources stated that the occupation forces arrested Rami Farhat, at Atara military checkpoint, north of Qalqilya, and detained the Secretary of the Fatah Movement, Qusai Al-Tamimi, for hours, and assaulted him, before releasing him.

The West Bank is on the brink of a wide scale confrontations particularly in Jerusalem as Israeli occupation forces give permission to their extremist settlers to invade Al Aqsa Mosque, the Islamic holy site, and to commence provocative actions. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)