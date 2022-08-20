Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Palestinians' Houese and Proprties in West Bank and Jerusalem (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Jerusalem, MINA – Today, Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of raids in separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, which included the confiscation of Palestinian vehicles, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine.

Jerusalem sources said that the occupation forces stormed the Ras Al-Amoud neighborhood today, in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a related context, the occupation forces confiscated a Palestinian vehicle during the confrontations that erupted yesterday evening, west of occupied Jerusalem.

In Nablus, large forces of the occupation army stormed the village of “Azmot”, northeast of the governorate, and launched raids in the Palestinian areas.

Yesterday, Friday evening, Israeli settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation soldiers, attacked a number of Palestinian citizens east of Ramallah.

The settlers set fire to agricultural lands in the Al-Sahel area, and the Palestinian people went to extinguish it and expel the settlers from the place, which led to the outbreak of confrontations with them.

The settlers cut down olive trees, smashed the windows of a Palestinian vehicle, and blocked agricultural roads with stones.

The occupation army continues its daily violations against Palestinians in the West Bank and their property, in addition to the repeated attacks by Israeli settlers. (LKG/RE1)

