Israeli Occupation Forces Murder A Palestinian Child in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health on Friday announced the death of a young boy during confrontations with the Israeli occupation army in the northern occupied West Bank.

The martyr is Muhammad Saeed Hamayel,15 years old, from the town of Beita, south of Nablus, as the official Palestinian news agency “Wafa” stated.

Eyewitnesses said that confrontations erupted near Mount Sabih, which belongs to the town of Beita, south of Nablus, due to the Israeli occupation forces dispersal of a march condemning the settlements.

The Israeli occupation forces used live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the Palestinian marchers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that the boy, Hamayel, was shot in the chest with live bullets, before his death was later announced.

It also said that she dealt with 8 other injuries with live bullets, and they were taken to hospital for treatment.

The society saod that it provided field treatment to dozens of Palestinians who suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear gas that Israeli forces use against the peaceful Palestinian protesters.

According MINA’s correspondent in Gaza, Palestinian resistance factions had called for Friday prayers to be performed in the town of Beita in the West Bank and to participate in a march against the establishment of an Israeli settlement outpost on Mount Sabih. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)