Israeli Jewish Settlers Hit-Run A Palestinian Boy By Car

Illustration: A car spray-painted with a Star of David and its tires slashed in a hate crime in the village of Luban a-Sharqiya, northern West Bank on January 30, 2019. (Courtesy)

Al-Khalil, MINA – A Palestinian boy suffered several bruises and broken bones after an Israeli Jewish settler ran over him with a car in the city of al-Khalil in the occupied southern West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that the four-year-old victim, identified as Joud al-Fakhori, was attacked in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood of al-Khalil on Friday evening (4/8).

The sources added that Joud was walking on a street in the area when the settler ran over him and fled the scene.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement that paramedics transferred the child to Princess Alia Government Hospital for treatment.

Sources said the child suffered bruises and a broken leg. However, the child’s condition is reported to be stable.

A number of repeated “hit-and-run” incidents have occurred involving settlers targeting Palestinians in various parts of the occupied West Bank. However, most of the incidents were not investigated by the Israeli authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

