Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian, Injure Five Others in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces killed today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, a Palestinian youth and injured others, during their military incursion into the city of Nablus, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces killed Ahmed Atef Mustafa Daraghmeh, 23, and wounded five others, at dawn today, in Nablus.

Large number of the Israeli forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the eastern area of the city, to secure the extremist Israeli settlers’ storming of Joseph’s shrine, amid heavy firing of sound and gas bombs, and live and rubber-coated metal bullets by the occupation forces towards the Palestinian citizens.

Medical sources said that four Palestinian young men were wounded by live bullets, one of them in the back and feet in Amman Street, and his condition was very serious, which led to his death.

The sources also documented a fourth injury in the eye, two others were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets in the hand and head, in addition to 19 cases of gas suffocation.

With Daraghmeh’s kill, the number of Palestinian martyrs since the beginning of this year has risen to 224, including 53 in the Gaza Strip. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)