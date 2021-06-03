Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 17 Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday detained at least 17 Palestinians, including minors, in several areas in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

In Hebron district in the south of the West Bank, the forces detained four Palestinians, includings two minors aged 13 from Arroub refugee camp, and a 15-year-old boy and his 22-year-old brother from Hebron.

Moreover, the soldiers also detained six Palestinians from the Bethlehem district, while in Ramallah, three citizens were detained, including a former mayor of al-Bireh.

In Nablus district in the north of the West Bank, soldiers detained two people, and one was detained in Tulkarm district. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)