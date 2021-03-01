Israeli Forces Storm Al-Aqsa and Target Civilians in Jerusalem and Hebron

Jerusalem, MINA – As 230 settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after calls for it by extremist groups, and a number of settlers stormed the historic Al-Qattanin market leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and performed Talmudic rituals, under heavy guard from the occupation soldiers.

Settlers launched a series of attacks on citizens in the cities of Jerusalem and Hebron, resulting in several injuries, in addition to property damage, Wafa reported.

And our correspondent in Jerusalem, quoting local sources, reported that settlers attacked two buses and vehicles of Jerusalemites and severely beat them and smashed the windows of their vehicles, indicating that the attacks were concentrated in the western neighborhoods of Jerusalem where the settlers reside.

The Old City of occupied Jerusalem also witnessed similar attacks by settlers against the Jerusalemite residents there.

And the boy Muhammad Hassan Abu Al-Hummus (17 years) was moderately wounded in the face, after settlers attacked him in the “French Hill” area of ​​occupied Jerusalem.

In Hebron, settlers launched similar attacks and assaults on citizens and their properties in the Tel Rumeida area, Al-Shuhada Street, and the old city of the city, causing material damage. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)