Israeli Forces Shoot Dead 13-year-old Palestinian Boy

Nablus, MINA – A 13-year-old Palestinian nboy was shot dead by the Israeli occupation army on Friday, November 5, during clashes that broke out in the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The childwas hit by a live bullet in the stomach, and rushed to hospital where doctors found that his heart had stopped. The child was announced dead minutes later, WAFA reported.

Earlier that day, at least five Palestinian protesters suffered injuries when the Israeli occupation army quelled anti-colonization protests in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, in Nablus. At least 55 cases of inhaling tear gas were also reported.

According to Defense for Children International, at least 12 Palestinian children were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank from the beginning of the year until August 25. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)