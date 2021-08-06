Israeli Forces Destroy 11 Palestinian-owend Printing Presses and Bookstores

Ramallah, MINA – Israel destroyed, raided and ransacked 11 Palestinian-owned printing presses, media offices, and bookstores in the first seven months of this year, said the Palestinian Ministry of Information.

It said Israel destroyed four printing presses or publishing houses and four bookshops during its 11-day war on Gaza in May, Wafa reported on Friday.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided and totally ransacked and destroyed equipment in three printing presses in Ramallah, Bethlehem and in Izzariyeh, east of Jerusalem, while ordering closure of the Ramallah-based printing press, Bisan, for six months. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)