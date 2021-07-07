Israeli Forces Demolish School Near Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli bulldozers on Tuesday demolished a school that was still in the construction stage to the east of the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

According to witnesses, the school, located in al-Salam neighborhood in Shu’fat refugee camp, was demolished despite attempts by the owner of the building to get a permit from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem but was kept on hold until it was eventually demolished, Wafa reported.

As the demolition took place, Palestinians clashed with the Israeli forces, said the witnesses. No casualties were reported, however. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)