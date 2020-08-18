Select Language

Latest
-363 min. agoA Palestinian Elderly with Disabilities Shot by Israeli Forces
-359 min. agoIsraeli Forces Bomb Several Locations in Gaza
25 min. agoIsrael Tanks Attack Hamas Posts in Gaza
12 hours agoIndonesia Commemorates 75th Independence Day
13 hours agoIndonesia to Become the Main Destination for World Muslim-Friendly Tourism
Slideshow

Israeli Forces Bomb Several Locations in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes on Tuesday at dawn today bombed agricultural land in the vicinity of Gaza Airport, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wafa correspondent said that the Israeli military vehicles also opened fire towards one of the sites north of Beit Lahiya, at a time when the occupation navy fired several shells in the open sea of ​​northern Gaza .

According to local sources, the Israeli shelling did not result in any injuries among the citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news