Israeli Forces Bomb Several Locations in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes on Tuesday at dawn today bombed agricultural land in the vicinity of Gaza Airport, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wafa correspondent said that the Israeli military vehicles also opened fire towards one of the sites north of Beit Lahiya, at a time when the occupation navy fired several shells in the open sea of ​​northern Gaza .

According to local sources, the Israeli shelling did not result in any injuries among the citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)