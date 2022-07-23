Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Youths in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – The occupation forces on Thursday evening arrested four Palestinian youths in south of the city of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to local sources, the occupation forces arrested four young men after stopping their vehicle on the Hawara-Jet road, detaining them, and searching the vehicle.

The sources reported that the four young men are: Tamer Sawalma, Aboud Sawalma, Hassan al-Sharsh, and Muawiyah Bahnjawi, and they are residents of Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

On a daily basis, the Israeli occupation forces raid the homes and properties of Palestinian citizens and launch campaign of arrests against them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)