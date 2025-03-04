SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Blockade of Gaza Aid during Ramadan as ‘Starvation Crime’: Egypt’s Al-Azhar

sajadi Editor : Widi - 25 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

3 Views

Cairo, MINA – Egypt’s prestigious Islamic institution, Al-Azhar, slammed Israel on Monday for blocking humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, calling the move a “crime of starving innocent children, women and men” that ignores the sanctity of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement, posted on X, slammed Israel’s “cowardly decision” to stop the aid convoy as a flagrant violation of humanitarian values.

The statement stressed that Israel, in carrying out this act, “deprives innocent civilians of food, showing a complete disregard for mercy and human values,” especially during the month of Ramadan.

The institution called on Islamic governments to use their diplomatic and political tools to lift the oppressive siege on the starving population of Gaza during the holy month.

The institution warned that the blockade is intended to force Palestinians to choose between starving to death or fleeing Gaza, handing over their land to the occupying entity.

Al-Azhar urged Islamic countries and the international community to demand the immediate opening of the border crossings, facilitate the entry of aid convoys and hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

The statement called for the trial and prosecution of war criminals responsible for some of the most horrific acts in modern history.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The agreement ended Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which killed nearly 48,400 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

