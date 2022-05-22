Israeli Authorities Ban Sheikh Salah from Traveling

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli airport authorities on Saturday prevented Sheikh Ra’ed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement in 1948 occupied Palestine, from traveling abroad, Palinfo have reported.

Sheikh Ra’ed Salah was extremely surprised by the travel ban as he verified that no travel restriction order was issued against him before arriving at the airport, family sources reported.

Last February, the Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked issued a decision against Sheikh Salah banning him from traveling for a period of one month, subject to a 6-month extension.

Sheikh Salah was released on the 13th of December 2021 from Israeli jails after Israeli courts convicted him of alleged “incitement to terrorism” and placed him in solitary confinement during his 16-month imprisonment.(T/R3/RE1)

