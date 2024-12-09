Israeli Attack on Indonesian Hospital, Six Patients Injured

Select Language

Current condition of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya, Northern Gaza, Palestine. (Photo: MER-C)
Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the Israeli occupation army targeted an Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, injuring six patients, Palinfo reported.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the ministry stressed the urgent need for international protection for the hospital, patients and medical staff.

The ministry called for securing safe passage to and from the hospital, and providing medical supplies, fuel, all logistical services and safe evacuation for the wounded.

The Israeli army’s massive genocidal campaign in northern Gaza, especially in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, has entered its 64th day, as its forces continue to bomb homes and shelters intensively and attack civilians while imposing a tight siege on the entire territory.

Deliberate Israeli attacks on ambulance and civil defense workers have left northern Gaza without any rescue services. (T/RE1/P2)

