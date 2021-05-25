Israel Partially Reopen Gaza Sea to Fishermen

Gaza, MINA – On Tuesday morning, the Israeli occupation authorities reopened the Gaza sea partially to fishermen, after a 15-day closure.

“We were informed by the competent authorities to open the sea this morning, in front of the fishermen with an area of ​​only 6 nautical miles,” said the head of Palestinian Fishermen’s Syndicate, Nizar Ayyash, as quoted from Quds Press.

He added that some fishermen have been able to sail siince Tuesday morning in the six-mile area, while others would sail in the evening.

The head of the Palestinian Fishermen’s Syndicate estimated the initial losses of the fishermen due to the closure of the sea since the tenth of May, and the damage caused to their boats, equipment and facilities during the Israeli aggression on Gaza at two million dollars.

The Israeli occupation closed the fishing zone in conjunction with a new military aggression on Gaza that began on May 10 and lasted 11 days. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)