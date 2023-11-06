Israel Kills 30 Journalists in Gaza, Many More Injured

Gaza, MINA – At least 30 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing as a result of Israel’s bombing of Gaza, the International Federation of Journalists has said.

According to MEMO, calling for an immediate investigation into their deaths, the IFJ listed the names of all the journalists who have been killed in the occupation’s attacks on Gaza, including Rushdi Sarraj, whose daughter turns one today and will grow up never knowing her father.

They also highlighted the names of journalists who are missing or have been injured in Gaza since 7 October.

Israeli air strikes over the weekend have completely or partially destroyed the headquarters of several media outlets, including the newsroom of Al-Ayyam newspaper, Gaza FM radio studio located in Palestine Tower, and the headquarters of the Shehab news agency, among others.

The offices of Palestinian news agency Ma’an were severely damaged due to the flattening of Al-Watan Tower.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “Media workers in areas of armed conflict must be treated and protected as civilians and allowed to perform their work without interference.

The IFJ calls on all combatants in this conflict to do their utmost to safeguard journalists and media professionals.”

After his family was killed in an air strike on the home they had taken shelter in for safety, Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh said the occupation was targeting journalists for the work they do and for highlighting its crimes.

Returning to work the next day he said: “This will not silence our voices.”(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)