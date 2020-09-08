Israel Installs Special Sensors at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli Occupation Forces installed special sensors and voice recorders over the northern corridor inside the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds.

Israeli Forces raided the Sharia Secondary School for Boys, near Bab Al-Asbat, using stairs and special equipment to install sensors and voice recorders.

The Occupation Forces, raided the school while climbing the roof and installing special equipment on their first day of school, Palinfo reported.

The Islamic Waqf Department said it refused to open the doors of the Al-Ashbat tower for police to install sensors.

Meanwhile, Israeli Forces also stormed the Bayt Mal Al Quds headquarters in the Old City of Al-Quds, ransacking and destroying its contents.

The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif agency was founded in 1998 as a non-profit Arab Islamic organization, on the initiative of King Hassan II of Morocco who was then Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee and affiliated with the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC).

The step was taken to protect Arab and Islamic rights in the Holy City and strengthen the struggle of the Palestinian people by supporting and funding programs and projects in the health, education and housing sectors as well as preserving the religious and cultural heritage of Al-Quds.

The Occupation Forces continue to impose restrictions on the Al-Quds people. They impose a policy of detention, deportation, demolition of their homes and high fines against them. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)