Israel Continues to Launch Air Strike on Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces continue to launch air strikes and artillery in the Gaza Strip on Monday. The attack targeted Hamas-owned sites, although no casualties were reported.

In a statement quoted by Arab 48, the Israeli occupation army said its planes and tanks were targeting military sites and tunnels belonging to Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Thus quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday.

Israel said its attacks were in response to the launching of incendiary and explosive balloons from the Route into Israeli territory.

The bombing targeted a monitoring site belonging to the Izzudin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas armed wing, and vacant land east of Khan Yunis, south of the Route. No injuries were reported by this Israeli attack.

Hamas said the incendiary balloon launching caused a fire in the Gaza enclave adjacent to the Gaza Strip in an attempt to force Israel to comply with the understanding of a ceasefire that includes easing the siege on Gaza.

According to Israeli media, dozens of fires broke out in the “Gaza enclave” yesterday, as a result of incendiary balloons.

The security sector is bracing for a state of security tension over a military escalation two weeks ago, in which the occupation targeted the sector with daily air and artillery fire under the pretext of counter-launching incendiary balloons.

Since August 10, the occupation forces have carried out attacks on various targets in the Gaza Strip, causing damage and injuries to civilians, in addition to collective punitive measures in the Gaza Strip, including restrictions on fishing space and fuel, leading to suspension of work. The only power plant in the sector. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)