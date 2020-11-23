Israel Builds New Settlements in West of Nablus

West Bank, MINA – An Israeli settlement official in the north of the occupied West Bank announced on Saturday that the signing of a contract that took place last week to build a new Jewish settlement located west of Nablus, the northern region of the West Bank.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Settlement Council, said the project to build the new Jewish settlement includes the construction of 32 settlement units inside the Shafi Shomron Jewish compound west of Nablus, the Safa News Agency reported.

Last week, Israeli authorities issued a tender to build 1,257 settlement units in the Givat Hamatos complex that sits on the land of the city of Beit Safafa, south of Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

The settlement development will connect the Gilo, Har Homa and Tal Bayut residential complexes.

Earlier, Israeli and American media recently reported that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is capitalizing on the US President Donald Trump’s recent days to step up the activities of settlement colonies in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)