Israel Avoided Confrontation with Gaza by Releasing Abu Hawash

Gaza, MINA – The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed on Wednesday evening that Israel chose to avoid confrontation with the Gaza Strip in the case of the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash.

According to the Hebrew newspaper, Israeli occupation decided to release the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, to avoid in the short term the military escalation with Gaza, after it was confirmed that the resistance factions in the Strip had a real intention to go into a new military confrontation against the Israeli occupation.

The newspaper added that Islamic Jihad and Hamas put the occupation in a real predicament, and it had only two options, either to keep Abu Hawash in prison and his death would certainly lead to a violent military escalation in the Gaza Strip, or he would be released and bypass the escalation with Gaza.

On Tuesday, January 4, the Israeli occupation decided to release Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash after 143 days of his open hunger strike, and threatened Palestinian factions in Gaza to engage in a military confrontation if the prisoner was martyred because of his strike. (LKG/RE1)

